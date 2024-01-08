Will Esa Lindell Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 8?
Should you bet on Esa Lindell to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Esa Lindell score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindell stats and insights
- In three of 38 games this season, Lindell has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Lindell has zero points on the power play.
- Lindell averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 121 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Lindell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|1/4/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|26:14
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:34
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:28
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Stars vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
