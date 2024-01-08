Monday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) and the Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 78-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Texas A&M-CC squad taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 8.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas Venue: American Bank Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 78, Houston Christian 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-9.4)

Texas A&M-CC (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Texas A&M-CC has a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Houston Christian, who is 7-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Islanders are 2-7-0 and the Huskies are 5-5-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 71.7 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while allowing 84.4 per outing (359th in college basketball). They have a -153 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.7 points per game.

The 40.8 rebounds per game Houston Christian accumulates rank 33rd in the country. Their opponents pull down 40.6.

Houston Christian connects on 4 three-pointers per game (361st in college basketball), 4.3 fewer than its opponents.

Houston Christian has lost the turnover battle by five per game, committing 16 (361st in college basketball) while forcing 11 (278th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.