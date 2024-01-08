The Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) aim to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Houston Christian is 2-5 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Huskies are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Islanders sit at 13th.

The Huskies score only 4.8 more points per game (71.7) than the Islanders give up to opponents (66.9).

Houston Christian has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

Houston Christian is putting up more points at home (91.4 per game) than on the road (57.6).

The Huskies are conceding fewer points at home (80 per game) than away (87.6).

Beyond the arc, Houston Christian makes fewer triples away (3.7 per game) than at home (4.4), and shoots a lower percentage away (23%) than at home (25.9%) too.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule