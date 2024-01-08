Southland foes meet when the Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) at Montagne Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. The Lamar Cardinals are 7.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under in the matchup is set at 157.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lamar -7.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Incarnate Word has combined with its opponent to score more than 157.5 points in three of 12 games this season.

Incarnate Word's games this season have had an average of 152.1 points, 5.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Incarnate Word is 6-6-0 ATS this year.

Lamar has covered more often than Incarnate Word this year, recording an ATS record of 7-3-0, compared to the 6-6-0 mark of Incarnate Word.

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lamar 5 50% 83.0 157.7 77.4 154.8 148.9 Incarnate Word 3 25% 74.7 157.7 77.4 154.8 149.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Incarnate Word Insights & Trends

Against the spread in Southland games, the Lamar Cardinals were 11-8-0 last year.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals' 74.7 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 77.4 the Lamar Cardinals allow to opponents.

Incarnate Word is 1-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 77.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lamar 7-3-0 0-0 8-2-0 Incarnate Word 6-6-0 1-3 5-7-0

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Home/Away Splits

Lamar Incarnate Word 5-1 Home Record 3-2 0-6 Away Record 2-6 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 93.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-3-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.