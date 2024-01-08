The Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) are home in Southland action versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Lamar Cardinals make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Incarnate Word Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Lamar is 6-3 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Lamar Cardinals are the 37th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Incarnate Word Cardinals rank 199th.
  • The Lamar Cardinals score 5.6 more points per game (83.0) than the Incarnate Word Cardinals allow (77.4).
  • When Lamar puts up more than 77.4 points, it is 7-2.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Lamar is scoring 21.2 more points per game (93.5) than it is when playing on the road (72.3).
  • At home, the Lamar Cardinals are ceding 10.7 fewer points per game (72.8) than in road games (83.5).
  • Lamar is sinking 8.8 three-pointers per game, which is 1.6 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.2). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.2% in home games and 34.4% on the road.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ LSU L 87-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/30/2023 Paul Quinn W 91-64 Montagne Center
1/6/2024 Northwestern State W 90-70 Montagne Center
1/8/2024 Incarnate Word - Montagne Center
1/13/2024 @ Nicholls State - Stopher Gym
1/15/2024 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center

