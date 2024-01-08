In one of the many compelling matchups on the NCAA Men's Hockey schedule today, Colorado College and Minnesota hit the ice on FOX.

Watch your favorite men's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Minnesota vs Colorado College

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!