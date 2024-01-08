Monday's contest at F. G. Clark Center has the Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) taking on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-68 win, as our model heavily favors Southern.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: F. G. Clark Center

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 80, Prairie View A&M 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern (-11.9)

Southern (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Southern is 4-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Prairie View A&M's 6-6-0 ATS record. The Jaguars have a 4-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 5-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 contests, Southern has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Prairie View A&M has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -108 scoring differential, falling short by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 70.6 points per game, 280th in college basketball, and are allowing 78.4 per outing to rank 330th in college basketball.

Prairie View A&M pulls down 33.1 rebounds per game (315th in college basketball) while conceding 40.5 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 7.4 boards per game.

Prairie View A&M connects on 5.1 three-pointers per game (344th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 31.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.3%.

Prairie View A&M has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.6 per game (265th in college basketball) while forcing 16.8 (seventh in college basketball).

