In the upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Ryan Suter to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Suter stats and insights

In one of 38 games this season, Suter scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Suter has no points on the power play.

Suter averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 121 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Predators 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 4-3 1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:26 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:29 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:12 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.