Stars vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (22-11-5, riding a three-game losing streak) visit the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) at Xcel Energy Center. The contest on Monday, January 8 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-145)
|Wild (+120)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 60.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (21-14).
- Dallas has a 13-5 record (winning 72.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
- Dallas' 38 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 25 times.
Stars vs Wild Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs. Wild Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|136 (4th)
|Goals
|113 (23rd)
|119 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|121 (18th)
|25 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|24 (17th)
|18 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|36 (30th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has yet to win against the spread, and is 5-3-2 straight up over its past 10 games.
- Dallas went over in eight of its past 10 games.
- The Stars have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are scoring 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 136 this season.
- The Stars are ranked 14th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 119 total goals (3.1 per game).
- The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +17 this season.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.