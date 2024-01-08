The Dallas Stars (22-11-5, riding a three-game losing streak) visit the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) at Xcel Energy Center. The contest on Monday, January 8 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX.

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-145) Wild (+120) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 60.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (21-14).

Dallas has a 13-5 record (winning 72.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Dallas' 38 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 25 times.

Stars vs Wild Additional Info

Stars vs. Wild Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 136 (4th) Goals 113 (23rd) 119 (14th) Goals Allowed 121 (18th) 25 (15th) Power Play Goals 24 (17th) 18 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (30th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has yet to win against the spread, and is 5-3-2 straight up over its past 10 games.

Dallas went over in eight of its past 10 games.

The Stars have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are scoring 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 136 this season.

The Stars are ranked 14th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 119 total goals (3.1 per game).

The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +17 this season.

