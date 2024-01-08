The Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at American Bank Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian matchup.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M-CC Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline FanDuel Texas A&M-CC (-12.5) 151.5 -1050 +660 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends

Texas A&M-CC has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Islanders' 12 games have hit the over.

Houston Christian has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of five Huskies games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.