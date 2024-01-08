The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

This season, Texas A&M-Commerce has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.0% from the field.

The Lions are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Privateers sit at 196th.

The Lions' 73.7 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 76.4 the Privateers give up.

When it scores more than 76.4 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-0.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

At home, Texas A&M-Commerce averages 95.6 points per game. On the road, it scores 51.9.

The Lions are giving up fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than on the road (77.0).

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce makes fewer triples on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (13.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (20.7%) than at home (40.6%) too.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule