The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena as just 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Lakefront Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Orleans -1.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-Commerce's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 144.5 points in three of 11 outings.

Texas A&M-Commerce's games this year have had a 147.4-point total on average, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

New Orleans' .500 ATS win percentage (5-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than Texas A&M-Commerce's .455 mark (5-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Orleans 5 50% 73.9 147.6 76.4 150.1 149.9 Texas A&M-Commerce 3 27.3% 73.7 147.6 73.7 150.1 143

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas A&M-Commerce Insights & Trends

Against the spread in Southland games, the Privateers were 12-9-0 last year.

The Lions average only 2.7 fewer points per game (73.7) than the Privateers allow their opponents to score (76.4).

Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 76.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Orleans 5-5-0 1-1 5-5-0 Texas A&M-Commerce 5-6-0 4-5 4-7-0

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Home/Away Splits

New Orleans Texas A&M-Commerce 4-1 Home Record 5-2 1-7 Away Record 1-6 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 88.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 95.6 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 51.9 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.