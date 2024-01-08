The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Thomas Harley score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500

Harley stats and insights

  • In nine of 35 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (one shot).
  • Harley has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • Harley averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are giving up 121 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Predators 2 0 2 24:23 Home L 4-3
1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:30 Home L 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:45 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:18 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:58 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:08 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:36 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:20 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

