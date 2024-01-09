Tuesday's game at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the No. 3 Houston Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 win for Houston, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Houston vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Houston vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 69, Iowa State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-2.4)

Houston (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 135.6

Iowa State's record against the spread this season is 9-5-0, and Houston's is 9-4-0. A total of nine out of the Cyclones' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Cougars' games have gone over. Over the past 10 contests, Iowa State is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Houston has gone 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars' +379 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 27.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.9 points per game (131st in college basketball) while allowing 49.8 per contest (first in college basketball).

Houston wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.7 boards. It grabs 41.1 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.4.

Houston hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (124th in college basketball) at a 35.8% rate (91st in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make, at a 26.4% rate.

Houston has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.5 per game (eighth in college basketball) while forcing 16.7 (ninth in college basketball).

