Tuesday's game that pits the No. 25 Auburn Tigers (12-2, 1-0 SEC) versus the Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at Neville Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-68 in favor of Auburn, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 78, Texas A&M 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-10.1)

Auburn (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Auburn's record against the spread so far this season is 6-6-0, while Texas A&M's is 6-7-0. The Tigers have a 5-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Aggies have a record of 7-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Auburn is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 games, while Texas A&M has gone 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies' +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.5 points per game (189th in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per contest (83rd in college basketball).

Texas A&M grabs 42.9 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 32.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.2 boards per game.

Texas A&M knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (262nd in college basketball) while shooting 26.6% from deep (355th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.1 per game at 34.2%.

Texas A&M has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (34th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than the 11.3 it forces (247th in college basketball).

