Tuesday's contest between the Cincinnati Bearcats (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) and the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 75-70 based on our computer prediction, with Cincinnati securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 9.

The game has no set line.

Texas vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Texas vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 75, Texas 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-4.3)

Cincinnati (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Cincinnati is 6-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas' 4-10-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bearcats are 7-6-0 and the Longhorns are 6-8-0. Cincinnati has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the last 10 games. Texas has gone 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game (posting 78.3 points per game, 95th in college basketball, and allowing 65.3 per contest, 51st in college basketball) and have a +182 scoring differential.

Texas wins the rebound battle by 4.6 boards on average. It records 38.1 rebounds per game, 111th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.5.

Texas knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (196th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.4% from deep (71st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.7%.

Texas forces 12.7 turnovers per game (115th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (182nd in college basketball).

