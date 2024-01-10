The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN Networks.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

TCU vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other TCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Players to Watch

Emanuel Miller: 16.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Micah Peavy: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK JaKobe Coles: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Avery Anderson III: 8.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Otega Oweh: 15.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Javian McCollum: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Milos Uzan: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK John Hugley: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Rivaldo Soares: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

TCU Rank TCU AVG Oklahoma AVG Oklahoma Rank 13th 86.5 Points Scored 83.0 38th 119th 68.5 Points Allowed 63.1 25th 88th 38.9 Rebounds 39.8 60th 75th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd 300th 6.1 3pt Made 7.6 170th 9th 19.3 Assists 14.2 141st 227th 12.3 Turnovers 12.7 259th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.