Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Southland schedule includes the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) meeting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) at 7:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Incarnate Word Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Mia Deck: 11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dorian Norris: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ahmya Boyce: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.