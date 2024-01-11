Lamar vs. McNeese January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The McNeese Cowgirls (4-8) meet the Lamar Cardinals (5-4) in a clash of Southland teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Lamar vs. McNeese Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Lamar Players to Watch
- Akasha Davis: 14.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sabria Dean: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacei Denley: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malay McQueen: 4.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
McNeese Players to Watch
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
