Thursday's WAC schedule includes the Tarleton State Texans (3-7) playing the Cal Baptist Lancers (10-1) at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Tarleton State vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tarleton State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Elise Turrubiates: 8.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Teresa Da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Andjela Bigovic: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Lexi Bull: 4.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jakoriah Long: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Chloe Webb: 19.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Grace Schmidt: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Anaiyah Tu'ua: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Kinsley Barrington: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Khloe Lemon: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.