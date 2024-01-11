Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) meeting the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Texas State Players to Watch

Brandon Love: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.7 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.7 BLK Kaden Gumbs: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh O'Garro: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Christian Turner: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Mason: 15.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Dyondre Dominguez: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Freddy Hicks: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Taryn Todd: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Izaiyah Nelson: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Derrian Ford: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison

Arkansas State Rank Arkansas State AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank 197th 74.3 Points Scored 70 287th 322nd 77.9 Points Allowed 68.8 124th 89th 38.9 Rebounds 35.8 223rd 41st 11.4 Off. Rebounds 10.9 56th 45th 9.4 3pt Made 4.3 356th 117th 14.6 Assists 12.5 251st 297th 13.3 Turnovers 11.9 197th

