Prairie View A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-6) facing the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) at 4:00 PM ET.
Prairie View A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Ryann Pane: 13.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desiree Lewis: 7.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amauri Williams: 7.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jada Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Gerlyn Smith: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylia Reed: 8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amberly Brown: 5.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Lizzie Walker: 4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Leah Turner: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
