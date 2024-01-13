Texas A&M-CC vs. New Orleans January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland schedule includes the New Orleans Privateers (3-8) meeting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-4) at 3:00 PM ET.
Texas A&M-CC vs. New Orleans Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Alecia Westbrook: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Paige Allen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mireia Aguado: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Violeta Verano: 5.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alexis Calderon: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jayla Kimbrough: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zoe Cooper: 3.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
