Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Texas Southern Tigers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) facing the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) at 6:00 PM ET.

Texas Southern vs. UAPB Game Information

Texas Southern Players to Watch

PJ Henry: 14 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jonathan Cisse: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Zytarious Mortle: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Kolby Granger: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

UAPB Players to Watch

Rashad Williams: 19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Joe French: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylen Milton: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Lonnell Martin Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ismael Plet: 5.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Texas Southern vs. UAPB Stat Comparison

Texas Southern Rank Texas Southern AVG UAPB AVG UAPB Rank 339th 65.6 Points Scored 86.9 11th 326th 78.4 Points Allowed 89.3 363rd 208th 36.2 Rebounds 33.8 293rd 165th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.6 297th 234th 7 3pt Made 11.9 3rd 320th 11.4 Assists 16.8 37th 173rd 11.7 Turnovers 12.8 267th

