UTSA vs. Charlotte January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) versus the Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
UTSA vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
UTSA Players to Watch
- Christian Tucker: 13.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlton Linguard: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Isaiah Wyatt: 10.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Edmonds: 8.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 12.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 13.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nik Graves: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dishon Jackson: 10.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jackson Threadgill: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
UTSA vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison
|UTSA Rank
|UTSA AVG
|Charlotte AVG
|Charlotte Rank
|91st
|78.7
|Points Scored
|68.7
|305th
|337th
|79.2
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|29th
|43rd
|40.6
|Rebounds
|32.2
|340th
|52nd
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|344th
|25th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|6.4
|275th
|114th
|14.5
|Assists
|13.5
|177th
|131st
|11.2
|Turnovers
|9.3
|23rd
