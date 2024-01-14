SMU vs. UAB January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (6-6) play a fellow AAC opponent, the UAB Blazers (10-3), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Bartow Arena. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.
SMU vs. UAB Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
SMU Players to Watch
- Tiara Young: 18 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tamia Jones: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reagan Bradley: 8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
UAB Players to Watch
- Mia Moore: 16.9 PTS, 10 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Denim DeShields: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tracey Bershers: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jade Weathersby: 9.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maddie Walsh: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
