Houston Christian vs. Northwestern State January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's Southland slate includes the Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) playing the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Houston Christian vs. Northwestern State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- Michael Imariagbe: 11.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Marcus Greene: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bonke Maring: 8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pierce Bazil: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jay Alvarez: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Cliff Davis: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Forte: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Braelon Bush: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jamison Epps: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Forrest: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Houston Christian vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison
|Northwestern State Rank
|Northwestern State AVG
|Houston Christian AVG
|Houston Christian Rank
|298th
|69.2
|Points Scored
|69.6
|291st
|351st
|81.8
|Points Allowed
|83.2
|356th
|332nd
|32.6
|Rebounds
|40.8
|38th
|78th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|68th
|228th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|4.2
|358th
|331st
|11
|Assists
|12.3
|267th
|207th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|16.5
|362nd
