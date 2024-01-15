Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) meet a fellow SWAC team, the Texas Southern Tigers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Health & PE Arena. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET.
Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- PJ Henry: 14 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jonathan Cisse: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Zytarious Mortle: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kolby Granger: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Rayquan Brown: 14.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Sanders: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arecko Gipson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Danny Washington: 3.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Walter Hamilton: 2.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State Stat Comparison
|Texas Southern Rank
|Texas Southern AVG
|Mississippi Valley State AVG
|Mississippi Valley State Rank
|340th
|65.6
|Points Scored
|48.2
|363rd
|330th
|78.4
|Points Allowed
|84.8
|359th
|205th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|27.2
|363rd
|165th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|307th
|235th
|7
|3pt Made
|3.2
|363rd
|323rd
|11.4
|Assists
|7.2
|363rd
|178th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|15.8
|359th
