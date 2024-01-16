The Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 squad, the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Information

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Rayj Dennis: 13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Kobe Walter: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yves Missi: 10.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Jalen Bridges: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
  • Jayden Nunn: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Cam Carter: 16.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Tylor Perry: 15 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Arthur Kaluma: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • David N'Guessan: 7.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • William McNair: 7.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Baylor vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Baylor AVG Baylor Rank
168th 75.8 Points Scored 89.2 8th
135th 69.4 Points Allowed 69.3 131st
33rd 41 Rebounds 36.4 188th
20th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 10.7 64th
180th 7.5 3pt Made 9.9 19th
97th 15.1 Assists 17 33rd
320th 13.8 Turnovers 11.5 156th

