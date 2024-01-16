The Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 squad, the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Information

Baylor Players to Watch

Rayj Dennis: 13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Kobe Walter: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Yves Missi: 10.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.1 BLK Jalen Bridges: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Jayden Nunn: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kansas State Players to Watch

Cam Carter: 16.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Tylor Perry: 15 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK David N'Guessan: 7.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK William McNair: 7.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Baylor vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Baylor AVG Baylor Rank 168th 75.8 Points Scored 89.2 8th 135th 69.4 Points Allowed 69.3 131st 33rd 41 Rebounds 36.4 188th 20th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 10.7 64th 180th 7.5 3pt Made 9.9 19th 97th 15.1 Assists 17 33rd 320th 13.8 Turnovers 11.5 156th

