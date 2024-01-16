The SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) face the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

SMU vs. Temple Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SMU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Players to Watch

Zhuric Phelps: 14.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Chuck Harris: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyreek Smith: 7.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Samuell Williamson: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Temple Players to Watch

Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK William Settle: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Sam Hofman: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Joran Riley: 11.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Zion Stanford: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Temple Stat Comparison

SMU Rank SMU AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank 173rd 75.6 Points Scored 73.9 205th 13th 61.6 Points Allowed 73.2 233rd 42nd 40.7 Rebounds 39.0 83rd 50th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 10.8 58th 195th 7.4 3pt Made 8.7 76th 63rd 16.0 Assists 11.6 316th 185th 11.8 Turnovers 10.2 55th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.