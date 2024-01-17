The East Carolina Pirates (8-4) meet the Rice Owls (6-5) in a clash of AAC teams at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday.

Rice vs. East Carolina Game Information

Rice Players to Watch

Dominique Ennis: 13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Destiny Jackson: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Malia Fisher: 9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Shelby Hayes: 6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

East Carolina Players to Watch

Danae McNeal: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Amiya Joyner: 11.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tatyana Wyche: 5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Karina Gordon: 7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

