The Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) face a fellow Big 12 team, the Houston Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Fertitta Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.

Texas Tech vs. Houston Game Information

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Warren Washington: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Pop Isaacs: 16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Toussaint: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Darrion Williams: 9.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Chance McMillian: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 9.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK LJ Cryer: 17.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK J'wan Roberts: 7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

Texas Tech vs. Houston Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Texas Tech AVG Texas Tech Rank 131st 76.9 Points Scored 78.0 104th 1st 49.8 Points Allowed 64.6 40th 25th 41.1 Rebounds 37.2 145th 2nd 14.6 Off. Rebounds 9.0 190th 124th 8.1 3pt Made 8.8 65th 139th 14.1 Assists 14.7 110th 8th 8.5 Turnovers 10.7 95th

