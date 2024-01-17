The Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3) meet the Iowa State Cyclones (9-4) in a matchup of Big 12 teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Game Information

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bailey Maupin: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jasmine Shavers: 14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordyn Merritt: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Elina Arike: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Iowa State Players to Watch

Addy Brown: 14.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Nyamer Diew: 10.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Kelsey Joens: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Belanger: 9.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

