Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Tarleton State Texans (10-4, 3-0 WAC) play the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) in a clash of WAC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Abilene Christian Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Airion Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Jack Madden: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cameron Steele: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kavion McClain: 5.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Kiandre Gaddy: 12.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jakorie Smith: 14.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lue Williams: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emmanuel Innocenti: 7.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devon Barnes: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Stat Comparison
|Tarleton State Rank
|Tarleton State AVG
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Abilene Christian Rank
|265th
|71.4
|Points Scored
|76.4
|154th
|34th
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|295th
|226th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|33.9
|297th
|55th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|259th
|340th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|6.0
|305th
|243rd
|12.6
|Assists
|13.9
|148th
|120th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|13.1
|292nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.