The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-6) meet a fellow Southland squad, the Lamar Cardinals (7-4), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Montagne Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET.

Lamar vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information

Lamar Players to Watch

Akasha Davis: 14.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Mia Deck: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

