Mavericks vs. Warriors January 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Mavericks (21-15) will lean on Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 33.7 points per game) to help them knock off Stephen Curry (eighth in league, 27.6) and the Golden State Warriors (17-18) on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Chase Center, at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and BSSW.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, BSSW
Mavericks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Doncic gets the Mavericks 33.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Tim Hardaway Jr. gives the Mavericks 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Mavericks are receiving 22.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyrie Irving this year.
- Dereck Lively is averaging 8.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 72.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is draining 48.0% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry posts 27.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Klay Thompson puts up 16.9 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made treys per contest (ninth in NBA).
- Dario Saric averages 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Jonathan Kuminga puts up 12.8 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor.
- Kevon Looney averages 5.3 points, 2.5 assists and 7.3 boards.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Warriors
|Mavericks
|117.1
|Points Avg.
|119.1
|116.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.0
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
