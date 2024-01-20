Houston vs. UCF January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The UCF Knights (9-4, 0-1 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Fertitta Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Houston vs. UCF Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Houston Players to Watch
- Jamal Shead: 9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 17.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emanuel Sharp: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ja'Vier Francis: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
UCF Players to Watch
- Jaylin Sellers: 17.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Shemarri Allen: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marchelus Avery: 10.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Houston vs. UCF Stat Comparison
|Houston Rank
|Houston AVG
|UCF AVG
|UCF Rank
|131st
|76.9
|Points Scored
|76.5
|145th
|1st
|49.8
|Points Allowed
|65.2
|49th
|25th
|41.1
|Rebounds
|40.5
|39th
|2nd
|14.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|40th
|124th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.4
|196th
|139th
|14.1
|Assists
|12.8
|230th
|8th
|8.5
|Turnovers
|12.3
|238th
