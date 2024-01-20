North Texas vs. Charlotte January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's AAC slate includes the Charlotte 49ers (7-7, 1-1 AAC) versus the North Texas Mean Green (9-5, 2-0 AAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Texas vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- TV: ESPN+
North Texas Players to Watch
- Aaron Scott: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jason Edwards: 16.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robert Allen: 5.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- C.J. Noland: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 12.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nik Graves: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dishon Jackson: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jackson Threadgill: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
North Texas vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison
|Charlotte Rank
|Charlotte AVG
|North Texas AVG
|North Texas Rank
|321st
|67.7
|Points Scored
|69.6
|291st
|30th
|64.0
|Points Allowed
|58.9
|3rd
|340th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|37.2
|145th
|328th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|108th
|277th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|8.5
|89th
|196th
|13.3
|Assists
|10.6
|339th
|23rd
|9.4
|Turnovers
|11.5
|153rd
