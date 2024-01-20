The Jackson State Tigers (6-6) meet the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-7) in a clash of SWAC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State Game Information

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Ryann Pane: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Desiree Lewis: 7.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Amauri Williams: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jada Roberson: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Gerlyn Smith: 7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jackson State Players to Watch

Angel Jackson: 8.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK Miya Crump: 9.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK TI'lan Boler: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Daphane White: 8.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Hayleigh Breland: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

