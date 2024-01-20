Sam Houston vs. Liberty January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-8) against the Liberty Lady Flames (5-11) at 3:00 PM ET.
Sam Houston vs. Liberty Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Raanee Smith: 11.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Kaylee Jefferson: 10.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Diana Rosenthal: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kassidy Dixon: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sydnee Kemp: 11.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Liberty Players to Watch
- Bella Smuda: 13.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Emma Hess: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Asia Boone: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Hodges: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brooke Moore: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
