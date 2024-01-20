The Tarleton State Texans (10-4, 3-0 WAC) face a fellow WAC squad, the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-11, 0-4 WAC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Kiandre Gaddy: 12.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Jakorie Smith: 14.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Lue Williams: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Emmanuel Innocenti: 7.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Devon Barnes: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Elijah Elliott: 14.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Daylen Williams: 8.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Ahren Freeman: 11.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK JJ Howard: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Stat Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley Rank UT Rio Grande Valley AVG Tarleton State AVG Tarleton State Rank 179th 75 Points Scored 71.4 267th 348th 80.3 Points Allowed 64.1 31st 227th 35.3 Rebounds 35.6 218th 190th 9 Off. Rebounds 10.9 53rd 345th 5.1 3pt Made 5.2 343rd 132nd 14.2 Assists 12.6 245th 354th 15.1 Turnovers 11.1 123rd

