Texas A&M-CC vs. Nicholls State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) play a fellow Southland team, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at American Bank Center. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Nicholls State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Garry Clark: 10.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 6.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lance Amir-Paul: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marion Humphrey: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- Jamal West: 17 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Diante Smith: 14.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Robert Brown III: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen White: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Byron Ireland: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas A&M-CC vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Nicholls State AVG
|Nicholls State Rank
|136th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|74.1
|199th
|88th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|77
|313th
|19th
|41.6
|Rebounds
|36.4
|185th
|13th
|12.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|271st
|328th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|8.6
|81st
|72nd
|15.5
|Assists
|10.3
|342nd
|238th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
