The Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) play a fellow SWAC squad, the Alcorn State Braves (1-13, 0-1 SWAC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Davey Whitney Complex. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET.

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Game Information

Texas Southern Players to Watch

PJ Henry: 13.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jonathan Cisse: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Zytarious Mortle: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Kolby Granger: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Jeremiah Kendall: 16.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Byron Joshua: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Dekedran Thorn: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jeremiah Gambrell: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Hawkins: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison

Alcorn State Rank Alcorn State AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank 301st 69.1 Points Scored 64.4 348th 363rd 87.9 Points Allowed 76.7 307th 307th 33.4 Rebounds 36.6 175th 227th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.9 108th 351st 4.7 3pt Made 6.8 250th 353rd 9.8 Assists 11.5 315th 74th 10.5 Turnovers 11.7 172nd

