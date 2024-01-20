The Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) play the BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 squads at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.

Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Information

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Warren Washington: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Pop Isaacs: 16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Toussaint: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Darrion Williams: 9.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Chance McMillian: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Spencer Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Waterman: 11.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Trevin Knell: 12.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxson Robinson: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Richie Saunders: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas Tech vs. BYU Stat Comparison

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG BYU AVG BYU Rank 104th 78.0 Points Scored 88.2 6th 40th 64.6 Points Allowed 62.2 12th 145th 37.2 Rebounds 43.8 7th 190th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 11.4 35th 65th 8.8 3pt Made 12.9 1st 110th 14.7 Assists 22.1 1st 95th 10.7 Turnovers 10.1 52nd

