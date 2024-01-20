UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8) face the Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-6) in a clash of WAC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UT Arlington Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Avery Brittingham: 12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Gia Adams: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taliyah Clark: 13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Adela Valkova: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Bella Earle: 11.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Payton Hull: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Addison Martin: 11.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aspen Thornton: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Clare Traeger: 3.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.