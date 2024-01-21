UTSA vs. UAB January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UTSA Roadrunners (7-7) play a fellow AAC team, the UAB Blazers (11-4), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Bartow Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
UTSA vs. UAB Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
UTSA Players to Watch
- Elyssa Coleman: 11.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kyra White: 10.7 PTS, 5 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Sidney Love: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Idara Udo: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Aysia Proctor: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
UAB Players to Watch
- Mia Moore: 16.7 PTS, 10 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Denim DeShields: 10.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tracey Bershers: 10.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maddie Walsh: 8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
- Jade Weathersby: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
