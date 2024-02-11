Currently the Dallas Cowboys have been given +1200 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1200

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Cowboys are sixth-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1200), much higher than their computer rankings (14th-best).

The Cowboys were +1500 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1200, which is the 10th-smallest change in the entire NFL.

The implied probability of the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl, based on their +1200 moneyline odds, is 7.7%.

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas has beaten the spread three times in five games.

The Cowboys have played five games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The Cowboys have won three of the four games they were the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

Dallas lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Cowboys own the 17th-ranked offense this year (327.4 yards per game), and they've been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with just 292.0 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys are totaling 26.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank seventh, giving up 16.6 points per game.

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has passed for 1,061 yards (212.2 per game), completing 69.4%, with five touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.

On the ground, Tony Pollard has scored two TDs and gained 340 yards (68.0 per game).

In addition, Pollard has 19 catches for 96 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game, CeeDee Lamb has scored one time, catching 27 balls for 358 yards (71.6 per game).

In five games, KaVontae Turpin has five receptions for 51 yards (10.2 per game) and one score.

Micah Parsons has been causing chaos on defense, registering 18 tackles, 6.0 TFL, four sacks, and one pass defended for the Cowboys.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +30000 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +10000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +50000 4 October 1 Patriots W 38-3 +20000 5 October 8 @ 49ers L 42-10 +450 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +10000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +650 10 November 12 Giants - +30000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +75000 12 November 23 Commanders - +15000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +650 15 December 17 @ Bills - +800 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +900 17 December 30 Lions - +1400 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +15000

