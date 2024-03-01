The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) are potential contenders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +2500 on the moneyline, the 15th-best odds of all college basketball squads and the best odds in the AAC.

The Roadrunners visit the Texas A&M-CC Islanders. The two squads hit the court at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15.

Roadrunners NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500 (Bet $100 to win $2500)

UTSA Team Stats

The Roadrunners are 1-0 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

In one-possession games, the Roadrunners are 1-0. They also have won every game decided by six points or fewer (1-0).

UTSA ranks 296th in the nation with 56.5 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 166th with 62.5 points allowed per contest.

UTSA Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 UTSA has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (one).

UTSA has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Team Leaders

Kyra White: 10.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

10.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Idara Udo: 6.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.0 BLK, 50.0 FG%

6.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.0 BLK, 50.0 FG% Maya Linton: 9.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.8 FG%

9.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.8 FG% Aysia Proctor: 10.5 PTS, 75.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

