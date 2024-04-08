Oddsmakers have given the Baylor Bears (2-0) the 21st-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +4000 on the moneyline.

Sunday's slate includes a home matchup for the Bears against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 PM ET. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this contest.

Baylor NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +4000 21st Bet $100 to win $4000 Preseason +4000 20th Bet $100 to win $4000

Baylor Team Stats

Baylor outscores opponents by 16.0 points per game (scoring 92.0 per game to rank 73rd in college basketball while giving up 76.0 per contest to rank 258th in college basketball) and has a +32 scoring differential overall.

Baylor Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Baylor has one win against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Baylor Players

The Bears' scoring leader is Ja'Kobe Walter, who contributes 17.5 points per game.

Baylor is led in rebounding by Josh Ojianwuna 's 7.5 rebounds per game and assists by Rayj Dennis' 5.0 assists per game.

Walter hits 2.5 threes per game to lead the Bears.

Dennis leads the team with 4.0 steals per game. Yves Missi collects 2.5 blocks a game to pace Baylor.

