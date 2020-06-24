Gov. Abbott: State to provide free face masks to those tested at mobile sites

(KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will begin handing out 3-ply surgical masks to every Texan who undergoes testing for Covid-19 at a state-run mobile testing site.

TDEM and the Texas Military Department will begin distributing the face masks on Thursday. Every Texan who is tested will receive four face masks.

You can find the mobile testing site nearest to you by going to the TDEM map.

On Wednesday, the governor acknowledged Texas is facing a “massive outbreak” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wearing a mask or facial covering in public is an effective way for Texans to protect themselves and others from the transmission of Covid-19,” Abbott said.

“I continue to urge all Texans to do their part by taking necessary precautions that will reduce the spread of Covid-19 throughout our state.”

